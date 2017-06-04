Photos: Pro and anti-Trump rallies in Portland

Dozens of groups gathered for counter-protest during pro-Trump rally

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Alt-right leader Kyle Chapman -- aka, Based Stickman (red hat) is interviewed by various outlets during opposing protests in downtown Portland, June 4, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Groups with diametrically opposing views of President Donald Trump exercised their constitutionally protected right to free speech while touching the boundaries of other constitutional protections Sunday in downtown Portland.

