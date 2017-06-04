Photos: London Bridge terror attack

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested 12 people in east London over the attack in the London Bridge area.
Police said in a statement that the arrests were made Sunday morning in Barking by counterterrorism officers.
Officials said that seven people died in the Saturday night attack and roughly 48 were wounded. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police.
