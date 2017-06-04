Man walks into Plaid Pantry with gunshot wound

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person walked into a Plaid Pantry after being shot in a gang-related incident in Southeast Portland Sunday night, police said.

The 36-year-old man went to the Plaid Pantry store on SE Foster Road around 8:15 p.m., according to Portland Police Bureau. He was then taken to a local hospital via ambulance with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened around SE 92nd Avenue and Knapp Street.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 503.823.3333.