Ken Boddie, Jeff Gianola shine at Emmy Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News anchors Jeff Gianola and Ken Boddie were honored at the annual Emmy Awards for the Northwest, with Jeff winning the Emmy for Best Anchor and Ken earning the Silver Circle Award for his lifetime of journalistic excellence.

Jeff Gianola has been a fixture on KOIN 6 News since 1998. He co-anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news with Jennifer Hoff. His long standing commitment to Oregon Foster Children manifests itself in his weekly Wednesday’s Child segment, a series that’s been on for more than 2 decades. Hundreds of children have been adopted as a result of the program. Jeff and his wife Shannon also started the Wednesday Child Foundation, which provides life-enriching opportunities for hundreds of foster children each year.

Ken Boddie, who has spent more than 30 years keeping Portland informed, is one of the news professionals inducted into the Silver Circle.

The Silver Circle, bestowed by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, honors only those “who have solid records of making lasting contributions to the industry and their community for more than 25 years.”

“This is a great honor, and an acknowledgement that my work over the years has made a difference. I’d like to thank all of my colleagues at KOIN , who have enabled me to do what I love to do and become part of the fabric of this great city,” he said.

His weekly “Where We Live” features are very popular and often shine a light on a little-known aspect of Portland, either current or historical.

Give a huge shoutout to @kenboddie! He was inducted into the Silver Circle and has worked for #KOIN6News since '85! pic.twitter.com/Bn5gfLdbiX — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffKOIN6) June 4, 2017