Thousands head downtown for Starlight Parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 300,000 people are expected in Portland for the Starlight Parade, many of whom will take TriMet to get downtown.

TriMet riders will see extra security throughout the weekend after two men were killed and another was injured on the MAX on May 26. TriMet employees will be thinking of those victims during Saturday’s festivities.

“During that celebration, our hearts will be a little bit heavier,” TriMet spokeswomen Roberta Alstadt said. “This will always stay with us, and I think it should.”

Alstadt said there will be heightened security on buses and MAX trains at least through the end of the Rose Festival.

“We’ll be working closely with Portland police, our transit police, to assure we can continue to provide as much service as possible,” Alstadt said.

Revelers are already lining the parade route in anticipation of the big event.

TriMet officials also warned riders to expect delays in service due to the parade. Bus lines 6, 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 54, 56 and 77 will be detoured and MAX trains will have to stop for several minutes at some stations during the parade. They also expect long waits and crowded vehicles with people heading home after the parade.