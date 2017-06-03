Teen held after robbery outside Vancouver 7-Eleven

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old faces robbery, assault and firearm charges after allegedly robbing a person outside a 7-Eleven in Vancouver in the early hours of Saturday.

The robbery outside the store at 9411 NE 76th Street happened around 2 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim and 6 friends gave deputies a description of the robber and said he pointed a gun at them during the crime.

The suspect was spotted with 3 other males just south of the store. Deputies said they found a loaded, stolen 9mm handgun in the bushes near where the teen was first seen.

No one was injured. The teen is being held in juvenile detention.