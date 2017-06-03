R2DToo camp moving to new location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Right To Dream Too homeless camp is moving from Old Town Chinatown to a spot near the Moda Center after being served with an eviction notice in April.

Campers started moving on May 26 and plan to be totally moved in by June 7. Small houses built by Benson High School students are being set up in the new location on Saturday, June 3.

City leaders announced the camp would move to its new home at NW 4th Avenue and Burnside Street, between the Moda Center and the Willamette River. The space is owned by the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

R2DToo co-founder Trillium Shannon told KOIN 6 News in April that it’s one of the best spots they’ve seen in a few years. The camp has been on 4th and Burnside for several years and there have been several proposed attempts to relocate it over the years.