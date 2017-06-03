March for Truth PDX demands Russia investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Among many events planned for this weekend is the March for Truth, a rally to demand an independent investigation into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

The permitted rally in Portland is part of a national event and is being advertised as family friendly, unlike other political rallies scheduled for this weekend.

Organizers are calling for answers and said “a healthy democracy requires an informed electorate, a government with healthy checks and balances, leaders who respect the rule of law, and fair elections that are untainted by partisan bias or foreign influence.”

It will start at 11 a.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza and attendees are encouraged to bring signs and chants. Organizers say staff from Senator Jeff Merkley’s office will speak along with Oregon Democrats and leaders of other Portland groups.

The Facebook page for the event includes this disclaimer for those who wish to attend:

Note: By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with opposing persons or others. You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law and (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities.