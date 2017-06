PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN TV will be off the air for transmitter maintenance for approximately 5 hours beginning at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

KOIN TV should be back on the air around 5 a.m.

Anyone who watches KOIN TV with an antenna in an over-the-air signal may want to rescan their channels if they do not see KOIN TV after the maintenance period.