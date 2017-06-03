Driver’s BAC more than 7 times the legal limit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver whose blood alcohol content about 7 times the legal limit was found slumped over the steering wheel after weaving in and out of traffic in Northeast Portland Friday afternoon.

Callers told police about the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Vibe who was sliding across travel lanes and driving below the speed limit around NE 24th and Tillamook shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said. The Vibe stopped near the intersection of NE 25th and Thompson, where officers spotted the driver slumped over the steering wheel.

The driver, Joshua Davis, was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Authorities said his BAC was 0.573%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%.

After he was released from the hospital, Davis, 32, was booked. He faces a felony charges of DUII and a misdemeanor for driving with a revoked license.