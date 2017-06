CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog who fell 100 feet off Horse Tail Falls trail was rescued by the Corbett Fire Department’s rope rescue squad Saturday morning.

The dog, Arco, was barking as crews rappelled down the trail.

It’s not clear how or when the dog fell, but the dog is safe.

Arco the dog has been successfully rescued after a 100' fall off Horse Tail Falls trail. Corbett Fire's rope rescue team made the rescue. pic.twitter.com/NbhKGRkUEw — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) June 3, 2017