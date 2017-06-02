US 26 to close for sign installation

Expect a complete closure of US 26 between OR 217 and I-405 for installation of new sign bridges across the highway. Crews will close off US 26 from 11 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 6 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Eastbound US 26 will be closed between Sylvan and the Oregon Zoo. Eastbound traffic will be routed south on OR 217 to northbound I-5. Westbound US 26 will be closed between I-405 and Sylvan. Westbound traffic should take I-5 south to northbound OR 217. The ramp from Clay St to US 26 westbound will be closed and so will the ramp from Jefferson St to US 26 westbound.

Crews will install a new sign bridge that will cross all lanes of the Sunset Highway and will install a new sign above the opening of the westbound Vista Ridge Tunnel. They will also install a new sign bridge between the Oregon Zoo and the Sylvan Interchange.