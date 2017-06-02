Squatters evicted from Wood Village house

PORTLAND, Ore. (Gresham Outlook) — Two squatters were arrested and another two have been evicted from a vacant house in Wood Village, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Portland resident Ashley Cappa, 22, was arrested on warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempt to elude by vehicle.

Gresham resident Zachary Bender, also 22, was arrested on two separate warrants for second-degree trespass.

Two other unlawful residents were allowed to gather their possessions and were then removed from the empty home on Thursday, June 1. The house is located at 1499 N.E. Kokanee Lane.

Police say the squatters had been living in the home for at least two weeks — and had even turned the electricity back on in an account registered in one of the squatters’ names.

The home is currently involved in foreclosure proceedings, according to a press release. The property management company has re-secured the house to prevent further trespassing.

