Rose Festival ‘business as usual’ despite concerns

Related Coverage Rose Festival parade routes change after 104 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first weekend of June is a big weekend for the Rose Festival in downtown Portland with several of the festival’s key events.

Friday is “Free until Three Day” for City Fair, so from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2, folks can get in free and just pay for food and rides.

The Starlight Run and Starlight Parade are Saturday night. The run includes a costume contest on the theme of “Brilliant.” The winner gets two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

The 40th annual Starlight Parade will follow a different route this year, detouring off SW Stark Street and 10th Avenue because of the Portland Streetcar.

Portland’s Elvis impersonator/street performer John Schroder, is the Grand Marshal.

Other weekend events include a Dragon Boat Art Show, One More Time concert, CountryFest and a Sir Mix-A-Lot concert at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

All this is happening amid plans for several rallies downtown that may threaten the public’s safety. On Sunday, two opposing rallies are planned for Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman Square are expected to be contentious.

Local and federal law enforcement will be downtown for those events where dozens of groups including anti-Trump activists, Rose City Anifa, Direct Action Alliance and Fascists out of PDX are expected to face off.

Rose Festival officials say events will go on as planned, posting this message on the website:

“Recent events in Portland have led to rumors that the Rose Festival is considering cancelling its popular parades due to safety concerns. This is not true. The Starlight Parade, Junior Parade and Grand Floral Parade lineups are filled with entries that will delight and inspire festival-goers. As always, the Rose Festival will work closely with City leaders, Portland Police and other public agencies to ensure the comfort and safety of festival-goers and participants.”