PSU concert dedicated to MAX heroes, victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland State University is dedicating a concert to Micah Fletcher, the survivor of the deadly MAX attack, as well as the other victims.

Fletcher, 21, is music student at PSU, where he plays percussion. Fellow students and Professor Joel Bluestone said he is a hard worker and wants to get back to classes soon.

“He did it because it’s just the right thing to do and he’s just that type of person. I mean, 2 teenage girls are getting harassed. You just step up. It’s the right thing to do,” Bluestone said earlier this week. “He’s that type of person, definitely, 120% that type of person.”

The concert will feature music from Amy Vachal, a semifinalist from The Voice, PSU students and the PDX Collective Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53, died from stab wounds. The three men have been hailed as heroes after the May 26 attack, where they defended two young women who were being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX.