Protests, rallies set for weekend despite concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A political protest and counter-protest rallies are still set for the weekend, despite some pleas to cancel the events.

The right-wing and left-wing rallies are scheduled to take place on Sunday just a few blocks away from the Rose Festival CityFair and Starlight Parade route, which has made some people concerned about coming downtown.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the political rallies along with hundreds of law officers right by City Hall. The rallies are set to take place 3 blocks from the Rose Festival CityFair, which is underway and will be in full-swing Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Although there are no permitted marches right now, it doesn’t mean protesters will stay put.

Rich Jarvis, a Rose Festival organizer, told KOIN 6 News, “We are working closely with the police department. If we get some kind of notice from police that has something to be dealt with, we will react accordingly.”

The Rose Festival CityFair includes food, rides and concerts, all of which is inside a fenced area. Security will check bags and tickets at multiple entrances. Private security and Portland police will also patrol the area.

With good weather expected this weekend, Rose Festival vendors, many of which are local businesses, hope families will continue to come down despite the Sunday afternoon rallies.