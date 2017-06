PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a MAX operator near NE 102nd and Burnside on Friday afternoon.

According to Portland police, the MAX operator asked the man to get off the train because he was being disruptive, and the suspect assaulted him.

The operator was accessed by paramedics at the scene but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Police took the suspect into custody.