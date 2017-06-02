Police investigate robbery at US Bank on NE 42nd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a US Bank on NE 42nd Avenue on Friday, June 2.

According to Portland police, the suspect demanded money from the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Employees said he did not display any weapons during the robbery.

The suspect is a white male between 55 and 60 years old, 5-foot-10-inches tall and 180 pounds. He has a think grey mustache and was wearing a black “skull-cap” with sunglasses, a black “Oregon” shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.