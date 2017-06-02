Oregon hiking trail marred by swastikas

A popular trail at Crooked River Ranch was spray-painted with swastikas and other graffiti

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
A view of Crooked River Ranch as seen on their website, June 2, 2017.
A view of Crooked River Ranch as seen on their website, June 2, 2017.

BEND, Ore. (AP) —  A horseback rider discovered swastikas and other offensive graffiti along a popular trail at Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon.

Mona Steinberg tells KTVZ she was appalled to see nearly 20 swastikas on public land that’s also used by hikers and ATV riders.

The group Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area plans to help the U.S. Bureau of Land Management remove the spray-painted graffiti.

Steinberg says the graffiti has been there for about a week. The culprit has not been found.

 