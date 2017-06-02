Night work will close the intersection of Farmington and Murray

Road crews will start two weeks worth of night work along Farmington Rd and Murray Blvd. The work includes grinding, inlaying, and the final paving of the intersection at Farmington and Murray. The construction will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Sunday, June 4. Make sure to avoid the area since Farmington will be closed to through traffic between Murray and Hocken Ave. Also expect intermittent closures at Farmington and Murray. Make sure to use either TV Hwy or Allen as alternate routes.

From June 4 to 9, grinding and inlaying work will take place on Murray at Farmington. Then from June 11 to 16, grinding and inlaying will occur on Farmington west of Murray and move to Farmington from Murray to Normandy. The final paving of Farmington will take place during the remainder of June into the first week of July.