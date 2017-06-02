MAX victims remembered with moment of silence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Transit officials plan to halt all buses and trains Friday in a moment of silence honoring the men killed and others affected by the attack on a northeast Portland train.

MAX operators will stop trains at their nearest station and bus drivers will pull over at stops or along their routes at noon Friday. The public is invited to participate in the minute of silence.

Governor Brown ordered flags across the state to be lowered from Friday morning until Monday evening in honor of the funerals of Rick Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche.

Best and Namkai Meche were stabbed to death after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX.

35-year-old Jeremy Christian was arrested near the scene and is charged in the deadly crime.