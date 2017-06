PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Friday after police say he robbed the US Bank on Southwest Harrison Street in downtown Portland.

Officers said employees reported a suspect came in and demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. He did not have a weapon.

The suspect was found shortly after at SW 16th Avenue and SW Jefferson Street. Timothy Chapek, 30, was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on federal bank robbery charges.