Jesse Jackson: ‘Keep fighting for Portland’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rev. Jesse Jackson was in Portland to speak with faith leaders and said “violence must not be allowed to be the brand of Portland.”

He shared his thoughts on the MAX attack while he spoke at Augustana Lutheran Church on Friday morning.

Rev. Jesse Jackson leads song in Portland. Honoring max killing heroes. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/XyXVtgqLYB — Tim Becker (@timbKOIN) June 2, 2017

“We do not let the under current take us over,” Jackson said. “We must keep fighting back for the Portland that shows the Ducks on TV playing for the national championship, black and white and brown and together. The Portland that shows the Trail Blazers. The Portland that shows Nike. That shows us living together as brothers and sisters, not dying apart as fools.”

Jackson spent the morning with Portland-area faith leaders. He’s also schedule to meet with Mayor Ted Wheeler and attend a banquet before heading back to Chicago later Friday.

Rev. Jesse Jackson in #portland a week after 2 men killed on max train #koin6news pic.twitter.com/QCLQPffOO1 — Tim Becker (@timbKOIN) June 2, 2017