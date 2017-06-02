Domino’s delivers MAX thief suspect to cops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When George Tschaggeny was arrested Friday morning for allegedly stealing a wedding ring and backpack from MAX attack victim Ricky Best, it was because of a tip from a Domino’s Pizza worker.

Rachael Mallory, the general manager of the Domino’s Pizza at Northeast 36th and Sandy, alerted Portland police to a homeless camp where the 51-year-old alleged thief was living.

Police went to the spot off NE Halsey under the Cesar Chavez overpass along I-84.

After Tschaggeny’s arrest, Portland police tweeted: Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland!

Best’s family realized the items were missing while making funeral arrangements Thursday, police said. Upon reviewing surveillance video of the crime scene, police determined the bag had been stolen.

A wallet from inside the backpack is still missing, Best’s son, Eric, told KOIN 6 News. The wallet had contact information for people Best served with in the Army and his family wants that information so they can get in touch with those people. Police are urging people to be on the lookout for the wallet.

Best, a 53-year-old army veteran, was stabbed to death after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX. He was a 23-year Army veteran and father of 4.

PPB Sgt. Pete Simpson said news of the theft angered detectives involved with the MAX attack investigation, and every officer was on the lookout for the thief.

