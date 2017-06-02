Death of boy, 4, at dentist ruled ‘natural’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 4-year-old boy during a dentist visit was ruled a natural death by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mykel Peterson’s mother, Thmeka Curry, took her son to the Must Love Kids dental practice in Vancouver for planned tooth surgery in March.

Instead of giving him gas to go to sleep for the surgery, Curry said an anesthesiologist gave him a shot, and she rocked him until he fell asleep.

After surgery, she said she was told to come back in and wait for Mykel to wake up.

That never happened.

Police, fire and an ambulance arrived and rushed the boy to the hospital. But Mykel died.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the “manner of death” was “natural,” and the cause of death was “multiple drug intoxication” due to “anesthesia for dental restoration” and “dental caries,” the scientific term for tood decay or cavities.

CNN reports “when a death certificate says a person’s death was “natural,” it is really ruling out the involvement of external causes. The person did not take their own life and they were not killed by somebody else or in an accident such as a car crash or drug overdose.”

At the time of Mykel’s death, his mother said she was going to hire an attorney.