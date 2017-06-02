Beaverton man sentenced in nude photo blackmail case

Related Coverage Man accused of blackmailing woman with nude photos

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man accused of blackmailing a woman with nude photos was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Sean Spaulding, 21, was arrested in February after a woman reported she had been getting anonymous texts with nude photos of her that were taken using a hidden camera. Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Spaulding threatened her, asking for more explicit photos or he would send them to her family and share them online.

He was also accused of tricking a girl into sending him nude photos in June 2016.

Investigators also found evidence Spaulding posed as a Portland woman online and tried to get other women to send nude photos to him.

On May 22, Spaulding pled guilt to one count of encouraging child sexual abuse, identify theft, invasion of privacy and coercion and he was sentenced to 30 months in prison on June 2.