Watch: Deputies chase Car2Go for 16 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were arrested last week after leading Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a 16-minute chase on Hwy 224.

Francisco Javier Ortiz Jr., 22, and Chelsea Carillo Grey, 19, were reportedly drinking beer and shooting a handgun off toward the highway from PGE property on SE Faraday Road in Estacada when deputies responded to the scene.

The pair took off in a Car2Go Mercedes Sedan and deputies chased them for 16 minutes until the car lost control and rolled on its top. Both were treated for minor injuries.

At some point during the chase, officers noted they threw something out the window. They searched the area with a K9, Vito, and were able to locate a pistol and cylinder in tall grass.