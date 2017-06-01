Teen victim ‘in isolation’ after fatal MAX attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Muslim community in Portland are still coming to terms with the crime that happened on the first night of Ramadan, when a Muslim girl and her friend were the targets of hate speech.

“It was a challenging night,” said Wajdi Said, President of the Muslim Educational Trust. “I didn’t sleep that night trying to process.”

The Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard is a safe haven for the Muslim community, but the May 26 attack on the MAX made Said think Oregon is no longer safe for Muslim women.

“If it is necessary for them to take the public transportation they have to have somebody with them,” Said said. “Or otherwise they can call us and we’d be happy to escort them.”

He also encouraged people to travel in groups.

Said has been in touch with the Muslim girl involved in the MAX attack and said she hasn’t been out since the day Jeremy Christian allegedly yelled hate speech at her before stabbing three men who stood up to defend her. Said told KOIN 6 News the family has been staying isolated.

He said the family is afraid and the girl is “shattered” and very fragile right now.

“They were surprised that this man had too much hate, too much hate that it expressed to take somebody’s life,” Said said.

The other girl involved has met with Micah Fletcher, the man who survived the stabbing, to thank him for what he did that day. Fletcher said people need to remember “this is about those little girls,” and support them after the traumatic experience.

Said told KOIN 6 News the 17-year-old and her family left Ethiopia for a better life.

“For them as a new immigrant family, it brings for them a lot of memories of violence and war and the reason they’re here,” Said said.

The Muslim girl and her friend are both students at David Douglas High School, where Superintendent Ken Richardson said extra counselors are available for students. Read his full letter to the community here.

Said told KOIN their community is standing by the family.

“We are together,” he said. “We are not going to tolerate hate and bigotry and Islamophobia.”

MAX attack memorial at Hollywood Transit Center View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) A sign of thanks rests against a traffic light pole at a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland. Suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Angel Sauls, left, helps her stepdaughter, Coco Douglas arrange a sign and some painted rocks she made for a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) Coco Douglas, 8, leaves a handmade sign and rocks she painted at a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. From left are Coco's brother, Desmond Douglas; her father, Christopher Douglas; and her stepmother, Angel Sauls. (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus) The memorial to the MAX attack victims continues to grow, May 30, 2017 (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center. (KOIN) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) People placed flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks as a memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center, May 29, 2017. (KOIN) Votive candles bearing the photos of two men who were fatally stabbed on a Portland, Ore., light-train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women with an anti-Muslim tirade, sit on a rain-soaked memorial on Tuesday, May 30, 2107 in Portland. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) The walls of the Hollywood Transit Station in NE Portland were decorated to honor the victims of a racially fueled attack on May 27, 2017. (KOIN)