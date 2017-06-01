Teen victim ‘in isolation’ after fatal MAX attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Muslim community in Portland are still coming to terms with the crime that happened on the first night of Ramadan, when a Muslim girl and her friend were the targets of hate speech.
“It was a challenging night,” said Wajdi Said, President of the Muslim Educational Trust. “I didn’t sleep that night trying to process.”
The Muslim Educational Trust in Tigard is a safe haven for the Muslim community, but the May 26 attack on the MAX made Said think Oregon is no longer safe for Muslim women.
“If it is necessary for them to take the public transportation they have to have somebody with them,” Said said. “Or otherwise they can call us and we’d be happy to escort them.”
He also encouraged people to travel in groups.
Said has been in touch with the Muslim girl involved in the MAX attack and said she hasn’t been out since the day Jeremy Christian allegedly yelled hate speech at her before stabbing three men who stood up to defend her. Said told KOIN 6 News the family has been staying isolated.
He said the family is afraid and the girl is “shattered” and very fragile right now.
“They were surprised that this man had too much hate, too much hate that it expressed to take somebody’s life,” Said said.
The other girl involved has met with Micah Fletcher, the man who survived the stabbing, to thank him for what he did that day. Fletcher said people need to remember “this is about those little girls,” and support them after the traumatic experience.
Said told KOIN 6 News the 17-year-old and her family left Ethiopia for a better life.
“For them as a new immigrant family, it brings for them a lot of memories of violence and war and the reason they’re here,” Said said.
The Muslim girl and her friend are both students at David Douglas High School, where Superintendent Ken Richardson said extra counselors are available for students. Read his full letter to the community here.
Said told KOIN their community is standing by the family.
“We are together,” he said. “We are not going to tolerate hate and bigotry and Islamophobia.”
MAX attack memorial at Hollywood Transit Center
MAX attack memorial at Hollywood Transit Center x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run