Suspects wanted for robbing Vancouver E-Z Mart

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 2 men accused of robbing a Vancouver E-Z Mart at gunpoint on Friday morning.

Security cameras captured images of the suspects during the robbery at the store on NE 76th Street. It happened just after 5 a.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the suspects is described as a white man, 6′ tall with shoulder length brown hair, a thin build and some facial hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black pants during the robbery. He also had a black semi-automatic handgun in his right hand.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’9″ tall with a shaved head, medium build and clean shaven face. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with red lettering on the sleeves, a denim vest and khaki shorts.

Deputies said the suspects also robbed a Shell gas station.

Anyone with information on their identities should call 360.989.7803.