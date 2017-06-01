Suspect in 2015 Woodlawn Park murder arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in the April 2015 murder of 24-year-old D’Andre Dickerson was arrested in Portland on Wednesday.

Portland Police said 31-year-old Gary Lonell Black Jr. was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He also has a parole violation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cortez Treandre Wade, 25, was also indicted for murder and is being held for unrelated charges in federal jail.

D’Andre Dickerson, a Seattle resident, was shot multiple times at Woodlawn Park on April 14, 2015. Homicide detectives with the Portland Police Bureau have been investigating since.