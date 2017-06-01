Road rage shooter pleads guilty to wounding girl, 8

Related Coverage I-84 shooting suspect pleads not guilty to assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man linked to a road rage shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl pleaded guilty, court records show.

Joseph Constantine, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The other charges he faced have been dismissed as part of the plea deal.

On December 20, 2016, the girl’s mother was driving on I-84 when Constantine was driving recklessly in a minivan and nearly caused her to crash. The woman drove past the van and Constantine fired a shot into the car.

The girl received a superficial injury to her foot. Another child in the back seat was not hurt.

Constantine will be sentenced on June 6 in Multnomah County Circuit Court.