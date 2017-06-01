Road rage shooter pleads guilty to wounding girl, 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man linked to a road rage shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl pleaded guilty, court records show.
Joseph Constantine, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The other charges he faced have been dismissed as part of the plea deal.
On December 20, 2016, the girl’s mother was driving on I-84 when Constantine was driving recklessly in a minivan and nearly caused her to crash. The woman drove past the van and Constantine fired a shot into the car.
The girl received a superficial injury to her foot. Another child in the back seat was not hurt.
Constantine will be sentenced on June 6 in Multnomah County Circuit Court.