Parents shut down David Douglas board meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents shut down a David Douglas School District board meeting Thursday night after calling out district officials for disclosing that the 2 girls who were verbally assaulted by the MAX stabbing suspect attend a local school.

“Some men stepped up to defend them and they watched them get their throats slashed for it,” parent LaNita James said. “And you guys told them what school they go to. How is it that you’re going to keep them safe?”

The same parents were also demanding that school board member Bryce Anderson step down over controversial comments he made regarding a sanctuary vote.

“Tell them, boy bye!” parents chanted during Thursday’s board meeting.

“Right before the vote, Bryce Anderson made a statement likening undocumented immigrants to murderers [and] talked about a murder that happened in San Francisco years ago and [related it] to our students,” parent Heather Franklin said.

When another board member tried voicing her opinion, tensions flared and the meeting went into recess. Shortly after, police moved everyone out of the chambers.

The meeting was effectively canceled.

Hours later, Anderson told KOIN 6 News the actions and behavior of those at the meeting “is not serving our community or our students.”

If the meeting had continued, board members would have voted on an agenda item that would censure Anderson, meaning he couldn’t participate on the board.

The board will meet again on July 13.