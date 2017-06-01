Man wanted for stealing bag, ring from MAX victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a backpack and wedding ring from Ricky Best, one of the victims killed in the MAX attack on May 26.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video carrying Best’s black backpack off of the MAX train. He is a white man with a blonde mullet and was wearing a black Jordan brand baseball cap, black T-shirt with Marilyn Monroe and an American flag on it, black shorts and black shoes.

The suspect was also carrying another backpack but police said they don’t know who it belongs to.

There were personal items important to Best’s family in the backpack.

Best, a 53-year-old army veteran, was stabbed to death after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX. He was a 23-year Army veteran and father of 4.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Mitch Hergert.

If the suspect in this theft would like to turn himself in to police, he is encouraged to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503.823.3333, or go to Central Precinct where officers will accept his surrender.