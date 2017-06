Related Coverage Stephen Curry ready to take back championship that got away

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James says a racial slur spray painted on the front gate of his Los Angeles home show “that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America.”

Police in California are investigating the vandalism. A police spokeswoman says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

