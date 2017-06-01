Laurelhurst standoff suspect arrested again

Related Coverage Search for gunman in Laurelhurst ends with 1 in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man arrested Sunday for pointing a replica firearm and causing a standoff with officers was arrested again Wednesday.

51-year-old Michael Grubbe was arrested near NE 119th Ave and Sandy Boulevard after reports he was trying to force entry into his mother’s home. He was armed with a metal pipe and scissors, officers said. He was interviewed and then taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Grubbe was also arrested Sunday after pointing a replica firearm at officers, causing them to shoot at him. He was not injured in the shooting and was eventually arrested on NE 35th Ave and Sandy Blvd after an hours-long standoff. He was booked and released by Monday morning.

The officers involved in Sunday’s shooting are on paid administrative leave. Detectives say the replica firearm on Grubbe was a realistic-looking Umarex 40 XP CO2 BB gun, with a metal slide and a 19-round magazine.