Jeremy Christian’s police records go back 20 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jeremy Christian was known to Portland Police prior to his arrest in connection with the MAX attack in Northeast Portland that left two men dead and another injured.

Earlier this week, the Portland Police Bureau released a 5-page report on Christian’s prior contacts with bureau officers.

Specific details about the cases were not, however, available because police have refused to release any old reports on Christian because they are now part of the double-homicide investigation.

“The District Attorney’s Office has requested all records concerning the aforementioned subject not be released,” the police bureau responded to KOIN 6 News’ public information request.

On Jan. 27, 2017, Christian’s name came up in a report while officers were investigating an “aggravated assault.” Specific details of the incident were not available, but the bureau said Christian was neither the “suspect nor victim” in the case and that “his name was mentioned in the report.”

On October 10, 2015 Christian was arrested for criminal trespassing. A citation was issued.

On Nov. 27, 2010, Christian was arrested for a residential burglary. No criminal charges were forwarded over to the DA’s Office. Specific information on the case was not available.

On May 12, 2002, Christian was shot by a Portland police officer and arrested after he fled the scene of an armed robbery and kidnapping.

On Jan. 13, 2001, police contacted Christian in connection to a larceny investigation. According to the bureau, his name surfaced as part of the investigation but he was neither a “suspect nor victim.”

Christian’s name came up in 1998 but even limited details on the incident have been redacted from the report because Christian was a juvenile and deposition affected his juvenile record, which are sealed.

On Aug. 28, 1996, as a juvenile, Christian was the reporting party of what police described as a “simple assault.” Details on the case were not released because of the double-homicide investigation.

Records show that Christian has given police several different names and birth dates during his contacts with officers. Primarily, he’s used the first names of “Jeremiah” and “Jeremy.”

A criminal record search under “Jeremiah Christian” uncovers seven separate fare violations on public transportation that were issued to him between 2011 and 2017. Not all resulted in a conviction.

During a pre-jail booking interview with court staff, Christian said that he is transient and doesn’t know the last time he had a permanent address. His Oregon Driver’s License shows he registered living at his parents North Portland home. The family has not made any public statements since his arrest.

Christian remains lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center and is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.