Jeremy Christian’s family: We abhor violence, bigotry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of accused MAX attacker Jeremy Christian is offering condolences to those affected by the incident.

“The Christian Family offer their heartfelt condolences to those men who lost their lives at the hands of their son on May 26, 2017. We offer our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased; to the young women harassed; and to everyone who tried to protect these young women. We cannot begin to understand this senseless act. We abhor violence, racism, and bigotry.”

Christian is accused of attacking three men, leaving 2 dead, after verbally assaulting teenage girls on the MAX.

Christian is a 3-time convicted felon with a criminal history dating back to 1996. Records show he is homeless and unemployed.

When police contacted his family after his arrest following a robbery in 2002, Christian’s mother reportedly said her son was addicted to marijuana and “possibly [had] mental health problems.” Records show court staff said he “possibly needs help for depression.”

Christian is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail on 2 counts of aggravated murder, 2 counts of second-degree intimidation, 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of attempted aggravated murder and first-degree assault.