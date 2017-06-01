Gov. Brown signs pay equity legislation

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown will sign pay equity legislation into law on Thursday.

House Bill 2005 strengthens existing protections, creates new provisions to ensure an individual’s past salary does not hold them back when applying for a new job, and encourages all employers to conduct a pay equity study.

“Pay inequity can keep women in relationships they don’t want to be in and can keep women of color working two or three jobs,” Governor Kate Brown said. “I applaud the Legislature’s bipartisan efforts to pass the Pay Equity Bill and make great strides toward a more equitable and prosperous Oregon.”