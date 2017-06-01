Biketown expands to North, NE and SE Portland

Related Coverage Biketown rolls out on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Biketown is expanding to other parts of town ahead of the summer.

10 months after the program was launched, the service area is expanding in North, Northeast and Southeast Portland.

In North Portland, the service area is expanding to the west to North Gay Avenue and will bring BIKETOWN to residents of the Overlook neighborhood.

The Northeast expansion will extend north to Ainsworth Street and east to NE 33rd Avenue. It will encompass the Alberta Main Street business district.

In Southeast Portland, the expansion will move the service area’s southern border to include Brooklyn’s main street district and will also extend east to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.