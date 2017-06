PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small earthquake rattled an area near Keizer Thursday morning, though no damage was reported.

The 3.0 magnitude quake hit about 9 kilometers northwest of Keizer, the US Geological Services said. The quake was 22.5 kilometers deep.

The USGS said the quake was felt in an area from Newberg to Salem, with the strongest feelings nearest to Keizer.