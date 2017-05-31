Willamette Falls Riverwalk plans unveiled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular industrial site with a lot of history is getting a makeover and the plans were unveiled Wednesday.

The Willamette Falls Riverwalk at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill site in Oregon City has been in development since the mill closed in 2011.

The $60 million Riverwalk will be a mix of public and private development. Groundbreaking on the construction is set for 2018 and the first phase should be complete by 2022.

“We hope to invite the public back to the site up to the falls to experience this amazing natural resource and to create this urban playground as well,” said Metro Councilor Carlotta Collette.

Willamette Falls is the second largest waterfall in North American by volume.