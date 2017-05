PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man won a $1 million Powerball prize this week after stopping at a Plaid Pantry for a cold drink and impulsively buying a ticket.

Jason Golding stopped at the Plaid Pantry on SW Gibbs Street and bought the $10 Powerball for five Quick Pick drawings.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are one in 24.9.

Another $1 million Powerball prize ticket was sold at Plaid Pantry off Highway 212 near Clackamas in March.