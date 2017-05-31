Oregon wants to add more campsites on the coast

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (KOIN) — The State of Oregon wants to add more campsites along the coast.

The Parks and Recreation Department just released a master plan for 25 state parks between Lincoln City and Yachats. The plan calls for campsites and rental homes at Fogarty Creek, which is south of Lincoln City. It also includes adding more camping at South Beach State Park in Newport and a disc golf course as well as a new campground at Brian Booth State Park near Seal Rock.

Linda Schweiger, who lives right next door to Fogarty Creek, enjoys the day site features.

“It’s its own little world over here. A lot of people like it. We drive by it and look down here and see people here all the time, especially in good weather,” Schweiger said.

Now, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department wants to add overnight camping to the location. The addition would be the first full campground with overnight camping added to the coast since 1972.

Ian Matthews, the Oregon Parks and Recreation park planner, said “Every park should have a master plan and some didn’t have master plans or they were old from 1986, so it’s basically an update for increased visitation and parks on the coast.”

This project is part of the South Beach and Beverly Beach management units, however, it won’t happen overnight.

“The plan is a 15 to 20 year plan,” Matthews said. “It’s a long-term timelines for a lot of these projects. It’s sort of a wishlist since none of these are currently funded, but we will fund them over the years.”

He went on to say the department is “funded every two years,” and they are going to be “implementing projects as the funding becomes available.”

According to Matthews, there has been a need for more camping on the coast for some time and that a plan is a bit overdue.

“The current campgrounds are turning people away every night during the summer because they are at capacity, so we are looking for opportunities to add sites,” he said.

Current neighbors seem happy to share what the park has to offer.

Schweiger said, “It is a nice little local park and if people take care of it, come enjoy too.”