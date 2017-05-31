Micah Fletcher: ‘This is about those little girls’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The young man who survived having his throat cut in the MAX attack that left two other men dead, says he appreciates all the support aimed at him but people are focusing on the wrong victims.

In a Facebook video posted Wednesday, Micah Fletcher said Portlanders have a “white savior complex” and are quick to pile praise and donate money to the men who were injured. He said people should also be offering their support to the young girls who were being harassed before the stabbing.

Fletcher urged those watching to imagine what it was like for those girls, whose lives will never be the same.

“Imagine that for a second –being the little girl on the MAX. This man is screaming at you, his face is a pile of knives, his body is a gun. Everything about him is cocked, loaded and ready to kill you,” Fletcher said. “There’s a history here with this, you can feel this has happened before, the only thing that was different was the names and faces. And then stranger, two strangers, three strangers, come to your aid, they try to help you and that pile of knives just throws itself at them, kills them….”

Fletcher urged people to donate money to a fundraising campaign for the girls.

“We need to remember that this is about them,” Fletcher said. “This is about those little girls.”

Fletcher didn’t discount the outpouring of support for himself, Rick Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and thanked everyone who has donated to the fundraisers.

“I am not good at accepting help or gifts, it is something I am trying to learn to do,” he said. “I couldn’t craft a statue out of the right clay out of the earth to reflect the true gratitude shining inside of myself.”

Watch Fletcher’s full video: