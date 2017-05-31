Jury selection begins in Jaime Tinoco murder trial

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Jury selection finally began in the murder trial of Jaime Tinoco, the convicted rapist accused of killing a mother of 4 outside a Beaverton apartment in 2014.

This is the second time the murder trial was scheduled to begin. In March, Tinoco’s defense attorney Robert Axford told Judge Kirsten Thompson they did not get all the discovery material in the case until the day before the trial was set to begin.

That day, Axford told the court they received 310 pages of Brady material, which essentially means evidence and it’s required by law to be turned over to defense attorneys so they can investigate.

Judge Thompson ruled the case would be pushed back until now.

Tinoco will stand trial for allegedly killing Nicole Laube on August 19, 2014. Prosecutors allege Tinoco intended on raping Laube.

Laube, 29, was stabbed to death as she passed our leasing flyers at the apartment complex where she worked. Before Laube died, she told a neighbor the man who attacked her was wearing a dark hoodie and camouflage pants.

Tinoco allegedly confessed to the crime after he was sentenced for raping a woman after “absconding” from a Washington County Juvenile Department outing to an Oregon Ducks football game in Eugene.

The clerk for Judge Thompson told KOIN 6 News the jury selection process is expected to last at least 3 days.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.