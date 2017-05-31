Elderly woman hurt, 4 pets killed in early morning fire

COWLITZ CO., Wash. (KOIN) — An elderly woman was hospitalized and 4 family pets died when a Cowlitz County home caught fire Wednesday morning, officials said.

A woman who lives in the home on the 100 block of Yelton Drive said she was woken up when she heard an explosion just after 4 a.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said.

The woman said she got her elderly mother out of the house and called for help.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found multiple cars on the side of the house on fire. There was also heavy smoke coming from inside the home, officials said.

Crews from multiple agencies were able to put out the fire within 45 minutes, but they later found the family’s 3 cats and a dog dead inside the home.

The elderly resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Damages to the home, shed, motorcycle and 3 cars are estimated to be $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.