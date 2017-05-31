Driver killed after Amtrak hits car near Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died Wednesday night after a car collided with an Amtrak train in Marion County, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. at Blackberry Lane NE, a privately-owned road, and Highway 99E, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was reportedly trying to cross the tracks when the train crashed into it.

Medical crews responded to the scene to see if any train passengers were injured.

