Controversial protest will take place Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The federal government has rejected Mayor Ted Wheeler’s request to cancel the permit for a provocative conservative rally in Terry Schrunk Plaza on Sunday.

Although the General Services Administration had previous issued the permit, Wheeler called for it to be canceled following the racist attack on a MAX train last Friday that left two dad and one injured.

The suspect, Jeremy Christian, had previously participated in a march organized by the permit holder, Joey GIbson of Vancouver.

“Portland has a proud history of protest. I am a firm supporter of the First Amendment, no matter the views expressed. I believe we had a case to make about the threats to public safety posed by this rally at this place and at this time. My job is to protect the safety of everyone… protesters, counter-protesters, and bystanders alike.

The GSA said all rules had been followed in applying for the permit, however.

“Since the permit was lawfully obtained to assemble at this federal location, GSA has no basis to revoke the permit,” it wrote.

Numerous groups have already announced counter-protests in across the street from Terry Schrunk Plaza.

“There will be protests and counter-protests this weekend in Portland. We have reached out to the organizers to call upon them to exercise common sense and to help us keep the peace.

There will be local and federal law enforcement on the ground to ensure everyone has the right to express their beliefs and to protect everyone’s safety. I urge everyone participating to reject violence. Our city has seen enough,” Wheeler said.