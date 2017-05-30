TriMet adds security on trains, buses in wake of attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet said it will be taking immediate steps to ramp up security in the wake of a deadly stabbing on a MAX train Friday that has left community members shaken.

TriMet General Manager Neil McFarlane told KOIN 6 News what happened at the Hollywood Transit Center was unexplainable and horrific. He said it’s not just TriMet riders who feel unsettled because of the tragedy.

To prevent something similar from happening again, McFarlane said TriMet will be increasing man hours and the show of uniformed security on both MAX trains and buses. The agency currently has 61 transit police and around 75 transit supervisors. All of them are being asked to work more, if possible.

“People will see this additional presence on a daily basis,” McFarlane said. “We try to do that usually during the Rose Festival time, which we’re coming up on anyway. We’re expediting that and taking away any limits on overtime for those kinds of personnel.”

While most riders welcome the increased security presence, many are still questioning how something horrific could have happened on public transportation.

A woman who goes by the name KK told KOIN 6 News she was on another MAX train with the stabbing suspect the night before the deadly attack. She said he went on a racist rant when he got on the train and was showing signs of threatening behavior then, as well. She said riders moved to the other side of the train to get away from the man, and even reported him to the MAX driver.

KK said she doesn’t understand why he wasn’t detained that night.

“Most MAX drivers would have done something at that point, or being at the Gateway stop there’s tons of police there,” she said. “I don’t know why nothing happened.”

McFarlane said the agency is looking into exactly what happened.

“We’re all going to have to reach deep inside of ourselves to say, ‘How did this happen in our city and on our transit system?'” McFarlane said. “We know that we did the right thing in terms of follow up. I think the rest of it is still under investigation.”

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from both days, and police are expected to release more details about how it all unfolded once the investigation is complete.