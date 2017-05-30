Records: Jeremy Christian homeless, jobless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jeremy Joseph Christian yelled at court staff during his jail booking, newly filed court documents show.

When Christian was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, he was placed in an isolation cell, according to jail records.

The same records show that Christian told court staff that he is transient and doesn’t know the last time he had a permanent address.

Christian is accused of slashing the throats of three men on board a MAX train as it approached the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday in Northeast Portland. The three men, according to police, were defending Christian from harassing two teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a headscarf.

Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche both died in the attack, which police said is being investigated as a hate crime. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was badly injured, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to his family.

Jail records show that while being interviewed by court staff, Christian reportedly yelled out, “If you don’t like free speech, get the f-ck out of my country.”

When asked about his mental health records show, “[Christian] reports to [mental health illness] when asked if he had any [mental health] concerns. [Christian] responded saying he was concerned about no free speech in Portland.”

The three-time convicted felon told staff that he uses alcohol weekly and that he attended a treatment program in 2012 for marijuana use as part of his federal supervision program.

Christian told court staff that he received his GED and attended some college courses at a local community college in Portland. Specific details were not immediately released.

The report generated by court staff shows that Christian does not have a job.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Multnomah County Justice Center.